NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 31st: Kyrie Irving not joining the Lakers, Mike D'Antoni's Rockets future in the balance and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
82   //    31 May 2019, 17:38 IST

Kyrie Irving's future continues to be a major talking point
Kyrie Irving's future continues to be a major talking point

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 31st.

Mike D'Antoni ends contract extension talks

Mike D'Antoni's future with the Rockets is in doubt
Mike D'Antoni's future with the Rockets is in doubt

Mike D'Antoni has just one-year remaining on his existing deal with the Houston Rockets, and the 68-year-old has previously expressed his desire to stay for another three seasons. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that D'Antoni has recently pulled out of talks over an extension:

Mike D'Antoni has ended talks with management about a contract extension, league sources told ESPN. D'Antoni plans to complete the final season of his deal in 2019-20, which could become a pathway to his own free agency the next year.
There had been conversations constructed around the Rockets' idea of a performance-based extension, but those never gained traction with D'Antoni's camp, sources said. The successes in his three years on the job -- four Western Conference series victories, a conference finals appearance and an NBA coach of the year award -- led D'Antoni to believe that a potential extension would follow the more traditional guaranteed framework of comparable coaching peers.

Under D’Antoni, the Rockets have made the postseason in three straight seasons. They came within one game of reaching the NBA Finals last season but suffered a disappointing 4-2 semifinal exit to the Warriors earlier this month.

Contact Us