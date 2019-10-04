NBA News Roundup, Friday, October 4th: Steven Adams won't be traded to the Sacramento Kings, Joel Embiid wanted Jimmy Butler to remain with the Sixers and more

Steven Adams has been linked with a move away from the OKC Thunder

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, and the new campaign is gearing up to be the most competitive since the emergence of the Golden State Warriors back in 2014. The likes of the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers will all be confident of competing for the title, while a team such as the Miami Heat could force themselves into contention by launching a blockbuster trade.

While preparations are well underway for the new season, big names such as Carmelo Anthony, Kenneth Faried, and J.R. Smith remain available as free agents and could be signed in the three weeks leading up to opening night. So, with plenty going on, here are all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for October 4th.

Sacramento Kings not interested in trading for Steven Adams

The Sacramento Kings had been linked with a trade for Adams

Earlier this week, Heavy.com reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder were looking to trade Steven Adams, while also claiming that the Sacramento Kings were among the interested teams. However, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee is reporting that the Kings have no interest in pursuing a deal for the 26-year-old:

A league source told The Sacramento Bee reports linking the Kings to trade talks for Adams are “not accurate at all.” The source added the Kings “never were” seriously considering a trade for the Oklahoma City strongman.

Adams is widely regarded as one of the NBA's toughest bigs, and the Kiwi enjoyed a fine 2018-19 season as he averaged 13.9 points and 9.5 rebounds. Nevertheless, Adams is owed $25.8 million this season and $27.5 million next season, and Oklahoma City could have a difficult task offloading his salary.

