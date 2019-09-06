NBA News Roundup - Friday, September 6th: Carmelo Anthony could be an option for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers want Cedi Osman to stay and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 33 // 06 Sep 2019, 05:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Cedi Osman set for a long-term stay with the Cavs?

The 2019-20 NBA season will get underway next month and the new campaign is gearing up to be among the most competitive in recent memory. The Los Angeles Clippers have recruited two of the league’s best two-way players in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, while the Lakers have finally found a second star for LeBron James in Anthony Davis.

While the bulk of offseason moves have now been completed, the likes of Carmelo Anthony remain available as free agents and big names such as Kevin Love or Chris Paul could be traded ahead of the new season. So with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumours you need to know for September 6th.

Cleveland Cavaliers interested in extending Cedi Osman's contract

Cedi Osman has spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers hoped to remain in contention following the departure of LeBron James last summer, although the team quickly entered rebuild mode after making a disastrous start to the 18-19 season. Nevertheless, Cedi Osman's development has been promising and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com is reporting that the Cavs are keen to sign the 24-year-old to a new deal:

Osman is extension eligible and there have been conversations between Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and Osman's agent Jeff Schwartz. It's no secret: The Cavs like Osman, they want to keep him. They've been watching him since he was a teenager and is coming off a breakout season.

Osman was drafted 31st overall back in the 2015 NBA draft but didn't make his debut until 2017. He averaged just 11 minutes over 62 appearances during his rookie season, although Osman started 75 times last year: averaging 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

1 / 3 NEXT