NBA News Roundup: League's new resting policy introduced to prevent excessive load management, teams will receive $30M to help with finances

According to John Lombardo of the Sports Business Journal, the NBA is using the private placement market to raise funds for teams to be able to cope up with COVID-19 related losses. Each team will be receiving a total of $30 million, which means that the total investment will be exactly around $900 million! On that front, we take a look at the recent updates regarding league's Covid-19 protocols in the latest edition of NBA News Roundup.

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported this morning that the NBA is on the verge of introducing a new resting policy for players. The new resting policy will result in monetary fines of $100,000 for teams that rest healthy players from any high-profile, nationally televised game.

Yahoo Sources: NBA implementing new resting policy for 2020-21 season with teams prohibited from resting healthy players for any high-profile, nationally-televised game and violation could result in a fine of at least $100,000. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 7, 2020

NBA News Roundup: Teams will get $30M to deal with financial losses suffered due to Covid-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the global sporting market. Despite the NBA season scheduled to begin on December 22nd, various local restrictions mean that basketball fans will have to wait a while before they can enter majority of the arenas being used next season.

This is of course after months of decreased profits, with fans having not been allowed to attend games due to local restrictions. Of course, the pandemic has resulted in such a situation for most industries, and the NBA is no different. Now, to help teams deal with the lack of revenue, the NBA has decided to use the private placement market to raise $900 million.

This translates to a handsome $30 million for each team. While this does not make up entirely for the losses that individual NBA teams have suffered, the move is likely to be welcomed with open arms.

NBA News Roundup: Load management during the 2020-21 season could cost teams over $100,000

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

On the other hand, Yahoo Sports sources claim that the NBA is close to introducing a new player-resting policy for the 2020-21 season. As you can see in the post below, the NBA policy will result in $100,000 fines for the teams that engage in the practice of resting healthy players for nationally televised matches.

Moreover, the new policy will stipulate that barring exceptional circumstances, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game. Further, NBA teams should also not rest healthy players during away games. In the case such a situation arises, the player should be “visible to fans.”

There of course is a growing trend among teams to rest their best players to have them fresh for the matches they consider “more important.” Steva Nash had recently said that both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will probably not be playing all 72 games this season. While the fine itself is considerable, most of the NBA title contenders might just decide that having their best players fresh for “more important” games is worth the monetary fine that they might have to pay, starting next season.

