NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 29th: Kevin Durant compared to Michael Jordan, James Harden unhappy with officials, and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
59   //    29 Apr 2019, 16:22 IST

Kevin Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career
Kevin Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career

The 2019 playoffs are now into the third week, and there are a number of mouth-watering matchups as teams battle for a place in their respective Conference Finals. In addition to the ongoing postseason, other stories are emerging from the league, as the annual draft is just two months away. A number of the NBA's biggest free agents will also be up for grabs in the coming months, and here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for Monday, April 29th.

James Harden Frustrated With NBA Refs - Calls For 'Fair Chance'

James Harden and the Houston Rockets lost Game One of their series against the Golden State Warriors
James Harden and the Houston Rockets lost Game One of their series against the Golden State Warriors

The Houston Rockets faced the Golden State Warriors in Oakland last night, in a second round series matchup which many have tipped to go the distance. During the series opener, the Warriors came away with a tight 104-100 win, however, the game was marred by a number of perceived non-calls.

Stars on both teams took issue with the officials, and Harden was irked by what he believed were non-calls on his trademark 3-point attempts. While speaking after the game, Harden asked for a fair chance going forward:

I just want a fair chance, man. Just call the game the way it’s supposed to be called and we’ll live with the results. We all know what happened a couple years back with Kawhi. Call the game how it’s supposed to be called, and that’s it. I’ll live with the results.

Harden appeared to be fouled by Draymond Green on a potential game-tying attempt with less than eight seconds remaining, although the officials ignored his calls. The Warriors take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 on Tuesday.

