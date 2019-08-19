NBA News Roundup, Monday, August 19th: Dwight Howard edges closer to joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Victor Oladipo addresses Indiana exits and more

Dwight Howard is set to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of a potential move

Opening night of the 2019-20 NBA season is still two months away, although NBA fans have plenty to be excited about heading into the new campaign. The Golden State Warriors' recent dominance seems to have finally come to an end following the loss of essential players such as Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, while the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A Clippers have put together an impressive recruitment drive as they look to emerge in a crowded Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the East continues to improve, and NBA fans will be eager to see if Jimmy Butler can push the Miami Heat back to relevance following the retirement of Dwyane Wade. Teams also have the opportunity to make further trades and recruit the remaining free agents ahead of the new season, and plenty could happen in the coming weeks. So, with much going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 19th.

#1 Dwight Howard to speak with the Los Angeles Lakers

Dwight Howard spent the 2012-13 season with the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in search of a new center after losing DeMarcus Cousins to a serious knee injury, and Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the LA franchise is set to meet their former player, Dwight Howard.

The Grizzlies are granting the Los Angeles Lakers permission to speak with Dwight Howard, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 18, 2019

Howard spent the 18-19 season with the Washington Wizards but was restricted to just nine outings due to a series of recurring injuries. The former All-Star joined the Lakers back in 2012 but left just a season later after getting frustrated with his role. Over 75 games with the team, Howard averaged 17.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks.

