NBA News Roundup, Monday, August 26th: Caris LeVert signs huge contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets, Reggie Jackson speaks out on Derrick Rose's arrival and more

Caris LeVert is set to play an important role for the Brooklyn Nets

The 2019 FIBA World Cup is set to take centre stage over the next few weeks, although many basketball fans are still eagerly anticipating the upcoming NBA season. The forthcoming campaign is gearing up to be among the most competitive in a number of years after the Sixers, Clippers, Lakers, and Celtics all strengthened, while the Golden State Warriors lost a host of stars including Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, and Andre Iguodala.

Plenty could also happen in the weeks building up to opening night as free agents including Carmelo Anthony and Jamal Crawford continue to search for a new team. Meanwhile, big names such as Steven Adams and Devin Booker have been linked with trades, and at least one major shakeup is possible on the eve of the season. So, with plenty going on, here is all the latest NBA news and rumours you need to know for August 26th.

#1 Caris LeVert extends his deal with the Brooklyn Nets

Caris LeVert is an important member of the Nets roster

The Brooklyn Nets have already made significant moves this summer by signing the All-Star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and ESPN is reporting that the team has penned Caris LeVert to a new long-term deal:

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN. LeVert, who turned 25 on Sunday, was eligible for his rookie extension as a member of the NBA's draft class of 2016.

LeVert missed 42 games with a dislocated right ankle last season, although the 25-year-old was impressive during his time on the court. Over 40 appearances, LeVert averaged 13.7 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. The small forward is expected to play a prominent role this season as the Nets attempt to compete for a title.

