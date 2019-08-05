NBA News Roundup, Monday, August 5th: Carmelo Anthony to the Miami Heat, update on Patrick Patterson's Thunder departure and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 111 // 05 Aug 2019, 07:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmelo Anthony is on the search for a new team ahead of the 19-20 season

The 2019 offseason is now coming to a close, although NBA fans have already been treated to plenty of noteworthy moves. Superstars such as Paul George and Russell Westbrook split ways and were both traded to title-contending teams in the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets respectively as the duo moved on from OKC Thunder.

Anthony Davis was finally granted his wish of wanting to play for the LA Lakers whereas several other superstars tested gauged the free agency market for a new challenge. As a result, the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant will all be featuring for new teams in the coming season.

The 2019-20 campaign is bound to be one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory, and additional trades could still happen in the coming weeks. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 5th.

#1 Carmelo Anthony could be an option for the Miami Heat

Carmelo Anthony's time with the Houston Rockets didn't work out as planned

Carmelo Anthony has not played since departing the Houston Rockets back in November, although the veteran continues to be among the NBA's most talked-about players. As a free agent likely to command a minimal salary, Anthony has been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, and Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinal is reporting that the Miami Heat could also be a potential destination for the veteran:

At one point, I would have thought Carmelo to the post-Dwyane Wade Heat was a preposterous notion. Now I'm not quite as skeptical. It comes down to whose minutes he would be taking.

Following an underwhelming season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Melo headed to Houston last summer hoping to rebuild his reputation. However, the 10-time All-Star made just 10 appearances under Mike D'Antoni before being instructed to find a new team. Yet, Anthony is determined to play for at least one more season and has expressed his willingness to take on a smaller role.

1 / 3 NEXT