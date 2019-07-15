×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Monday, July 15th: Dwight Howard open to Lakers return, update on Bradley Beal's future and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    15 Jul 2019, 17:41 IST

Could Dwight Howard make a shock return to the Los Angeles Lakers?
Could Dwight Howard make a shock return to the Los Angeles Lakers?

The 2019 NBA offseason is now well underway, and most of the in-demand free agents around the league have already been snatched up. At this point, the remaining pool of available talent is pretty shallow and consists primarily of veterans looking to extend their careers via minimum deals.

However, NBA teams will start to look towards trades over the coming weeks, and a number of major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 15th.

Dwight Howard wants to return to Los Angeles

Dwight Howard endured an injury-hit 18-19 season with the Washington Wizards
Dwight Howard endured an injury-hit 18-19 season with the Washington Wizards

Back at the start of free agency, Dwight Howard was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Memphis Grizzlies. However, with the Grizzlies unlikely to compete for the foreseeable future, the veteran big is expected to be on the move once more in the coming weeks.

While no team has yet to register an interest in the former All-Star, Howard told the Los Angeles Times that he would like to return to Los Angeles with the Lakers or Clippers:

I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do love L.A. Staples Center is going to be rocking this season. When I played there it was rocking every night. The atmosphere is crazy, not just for the Lakers but the Clippers too.

Howard spent the 2012-13 season with the Lakers, although the center left the team the following summer despite being offered a five year, $118 million contract. The 33-year-old is also coming off an injury-hit 18-19 campaign in which he managed just 9 outings, averaging 12.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers Dwight Howard Bradley Beal NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, April 20th: Kawhi Leonard to join Lakers or Clippers, Dwight Howard set for Wizards stay and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, April 25th: Clippers backed to beat Lakers in race to sign Kevin Durant, Jason Kidd's NBA return and more
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Players with highest free throw attempts in a single game
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, April 21st: LeBron James' commitment to Lakers called into question, Clippers hold an advantage over Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA Summer League Results, 6 July: Rui Hachimura makes his debut, Clippers beat Lakers on Day 2
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers lead Lakers in the race to sign Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Los Angeles Lakers interested in signing Patrick Beverley
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard won't consider Lakers in free agency; Raptors and Clippers to battle for his signature
RELATED STORY
8 point Preview of NBA All Star Game 2013
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us