NBA News Roundup, Monday, June 10th: Clint Capela could join the Boston Celtics, Kevin Love linked with the Oklahoma City Thunder and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
132   //    10 Jun 2019, 16:33 IST

Is Clint Capela on the verge of heading to Boston to join the Celtics?
With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world - although there is no shortage of other stories emerging across the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, while a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

With plenty happening around the NBA, here's a look at the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for June 10th.

Oklahoma City Thunder to make a move for Kevin Love?

Since losing LeBron James, the Cavs have focused on developing younger players
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to make improvements after suffering another disappointing first-round playoff exit. The Thunder won't be contenders during free agency, although Hoops Habit believes they could target Kevin Love via a trade:

For Cleveland, Steven Adams provides them with a young, defensive center whose age aligns with the franchise’s rebuild after the departure of LeBron James. Adams has four more seasons left on his current contract, giving the Cavaliers stability in roster building moving forward.
Oklahoma City’s 21st overall pick also gives Cleveland the opportunity to add a cheap, young player to their roster to compliment Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., and the team’s selection with their fifth overall pick in the draft.
Meanwhile this trade allows the Thunder to pair Kevin Love - college teammate and roommate of Russell Westbrook - with the Thunder’s core of Westbrook and George.

Love signed a new long-term deal with the Cavs last summer, although the franchise has since focused on building around a young core.

Tags:
NBA Boston Celtics Oklahoma City Thunder Kevin Love Clint Capela NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
