NBA News Roundup, Monday, June 3rd: Update on the future of Kevin Love, Enes Kanter unlikely to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder and more

Will Kevin Love remain with the Cavs this summer?

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumours you need to know for June 3rd.

Cavaliers not looking to trade Kevin Love, but would move him for the right offer

Kevin Love's 18-19 season was disrupted by injury

Kevin Love signed a new long-term deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer, although the franchise has since shifted its attention from competing to a long-term rebuild. At 30, Love doesn't fit the Cavs' current timescale, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com is reporting that the Cavs would be willing to trade their All-Star if the right deal comes along:

I don’t know how many other ways I can write this response before it resonates. Love is not one of the players the Cavs are looking to deal. They want him here. They believe his professionalism and leadership are important. He’s the kind of player any team should want around a young group because of the daily example he sets.

Would the Cavs move him in the right deal? Sure, they would consider it. No one should be labelled untouchable this early into the rebuild.

Injuries restricted Love to just 21 appearances during the 18-19 season. He averaged 17.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

