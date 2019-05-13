NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 13th: Russell Westbrook linked with blockbuster trade, Porzingis attacked in Latvia and more

Could Russell Westbrook leave the Oklahoma City Thunder?

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are currently the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 13th.

Russell Westbrook trade rumors continue to gain traction

Russell Westbrook is being linked with the Lakers

Russell Westbrook has spent his entire career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the general feeling around the league was that he would spend never leave the franchise. However, trade rumors have surfaced since the Thunder suffered another disappointing first-round playoff exit, and Metro Bet is reporting that Phoenix and Los Angeles are possible destinations:

Phoenix would certainly have the pieces to land Westbrook as they could dangle whatever pick they get in the lottery and even Devin Booker. The idea would be to accelerate the Suns' process into turning themselves into a legit playoff team. Westbrook would give Phoenix that opportunity, even if the Suns wouldn't be discussed as a real title contender. At this point Robert Sarver would just be content with getting a playoff berth each year.

Of course the main team interested in Westbrook if he is indeed put on the market would be the Lakers, as Westbrook is a Los Angeles native and the purple and gold have been fascinated with the prospect of landing him in a trade. The Lakers would need to part with nearly all of their young chips in oder to land a player of Westbrook's ilk.

During the 18/19 season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third straight campaign, although he received some criticism for his performances during OKC's 4-1 series defeat to the Trail Blazers.

