NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 20th: Lonzo Ball to join the Chicago Bulls? Tacko Fall interesting the Knicks and more

Lonzo Ball is being linked with a trade to the Chicago Bulls

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are currently the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 20th.

Knicks considering Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall announced himself during UCF's narrow March Madness defeat to Duke

Tacko Fall was one of the surprise performers of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, although many expected the 23-year-old to go unpicked during the upcoming NBA draft. However, Marc Berman of the NY Post is reporting that Fall's stock is rising, and the New York Knicks are among the teams that are considering him:

The Knicks will begin private draft workouts Monday at their Tarrytown headquarters, and the first one up is also the tallest: 7-foot-7 Tacko Fall, The Post has learned.

The gargantuan Central Florida big man is coming off a rousing draft combine in Chicago, to which he was not even invited at the start. Fall needed to qualify in a pre-combine event, called the “Next 40,” that was staged earlier in the week before the lottery.

In addition to the No. 3 pick, the Knicks have a second-round pick, at 55, and now it’s unclear if Fall will fall that far after his combine coming-out party.

Fall averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game during his senior season at UCF.

