NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 27th: 4 teams want Kemba Walker, Reggie Bullock could leave the Lakers and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 69 // 27 May 2019, 18:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kemba Walker continues to be linked with the Los Angeles Lakers

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 27th.

Reggie Bullock's future in LA in doubt

Reggie Bullock spent the final months of the season with the Lakers

Reggie Bullock only joined the Lakers back in January, and despite hitting free agency this summer, he has expressed his desire to return. However, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale is reporting that the Lakers may find it difficult to retain the 28-year-old:

One overlooked side effect of the Los Angeles Lakers' jump to fourth in the draft lottery: They can no longer open up max room while lugging Reggie Bullock's $4.8 million cap hold.

That's a pretty big deal. Bullock is the ideal superstar accessory. He isn't a lockdown defender, but he can hold up in one-on-one situations with 2s and 3s, along with some point guards.

To be sure, Bullock's future is only up in the air, not dead where it stands. The Lakers can move around other salaries to accommodate his cap hold or hope he re-signs for the $4.8 million room exception. Paying him won't even be a problem if they whiff on their superstar targets.

Bullock played 19 times for the Lakers, averaging 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 27.6 minutes.

1 / 3 NEXT