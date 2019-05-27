×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 27th: 4 teams want Kemba Walker, Reggie Bullock could leave the Lakers and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
69   //    27 May 2019, 18:52 IST

Kemba Walker continues to be linked with the Los Angeles Lakers
Kemba Walker continues to be linked with the Los Angeles Lakers

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 27th.

Reggie Bullock's future in LA in doubt

Reggie Bullock spent the final months of the season with the Lakers
Reggie Bullock spent the final months of the season with the Lakers

Reggie Bullock only joined the Lakers back in January, and despite hitting free agency this summer, he has expressed his desire to return. However, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale is reporting that the Lakers may find it difficult to retain the 28-year-old:

One overlooked side effect of the Los Angeles Lakers' jump to fourth in the draft lottery: They can no longer open up max room while lugging Reggie Bullock's $4.8 million cap hold.
That's a pretty big deal. Bullock is the ideal superstar accessory. He isn't a lockdown defender, but he can hold up in one-on-one situations with 2s and 3s, along with some point guards.
To be sure, Bullock's future is only up in the air, not dead where it stands. The Lakers can move around other salaries to accommodate his cap hold or hope he re-signs for the $4.8 million room exception. Paying him won't even be a problem if they whiff on their superstar targets. 

Bullock played 19 times for the Lakers, averaging 9.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 27.6 minutes.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Charlotte Hornets Los Angeles Lakers Brook Lopez Kemba Walker NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 15th: Kemba Walker to Join Mavericks?, Lakers Step Up Head Coach Search and More
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumors: Kemba Walker interesting the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Lakers Rumors: Kemba Walker is the Lakers' most realistic target this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 Best Landing Spots For Kemba Walker This Summer
RELATED STORY
Lakers Rumors Roundup: Kobe Bryant uninterested in return, Kemba Walker could join in free agency and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, May 25th: Kevin Durant hits out at critics, Kemba Walker's future in Charlotte in doubt and more
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Kemba Walker should sign with the Utah Jazz this summer
RELATED STORY
Charlotte Hornets: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
Kemba Walker: Is it time for the All-Star to move on from Charlotte Hornets?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us