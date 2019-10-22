NBA News Roundup, Monday, Oct 21: Zion Williamson undergoes surgery, Doc Rivers says Los Angeles is 'Lakers Town' and more

Zion Williamson will miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery

The 2019-20 NBA season will finally start tomorrow night, and the new campaign is gearing up to be a memorable one. Several teams in a crowded Western Conference will be hopeful of finally ending the recent dominance of the Golden State Warriors, while the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams hoping to compete in the East after strong offseasons.

Plenty could also happen off the court as big-name free agents such as Carmelo Anthony remain without a team, while it is possible that an ambitious team could launch a bold trade. So, with plenty going on, here are all the biggest NBA stories for October 21.

#1 Doc Rivers understands that Los Angeles is still a Lakers town

Doc Rivers will lead a Clippers team that begins the new season as favorites

The Los Angeles Clippers emerged as the biggest winners of the 2019 offseason after pulling off a stunning double swoop to sign the superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The addition of two of the NBA's best players makes the Clippers the favorites heading into the new season, although head coach Doc Rivers is well aware that Los Angeles remains a Lakers town:

It is a Lakers town. I’m good with that. I have no issues with that. I look at us as, we’re creating our own movement. We’re not trying to take away shine from the other. We’ve got our own thing going. I never thought we could get our own thing going. That was what I was so frustrated with being here. And now we got our own thing going.

While the Clippers enter the new season as the favorites, the Lakers will be among their biggest competitors after pulling off their own blockbuster summer move to sign Anthony Davis. The two Los Angeles rivals will get their season underway tomorrow night at Staples Center.

