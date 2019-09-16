NBA News Roundup, Monday, September 16th: LaVar Ball labels Lonzo Ball 'damaged goods', Justise Winslow eyes Miami's point guard spot and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 // 16 Sep 2019, 16:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

With the 2019 FIBA World Cup now in the books, basketball fans can turn their full attention to the upcoming 2019-20 NBA season. The upcoming campaign is gearing up to be among the most competitive in recent memory with the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz all hoping to compete for the title.

The majority of player movement was completed in the opening weeks of free agency, although the likes of Kevin Love and Steven Adams could still be on the move in the coming weeks. So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 16th.

LaVar Ball blasts Lonzo on the latest episode of 'Ball in the Family'

Lonzo Ball was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer

Lonzo Ball entered the NBA as one of most talked about rookies in recent memory after his father LaVar declared that he was better than NBA superstar Steph Curry among others. However, Lonzo's time in the league has been impacted by a series of injuries, and the 21-year-old was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this summer.

The relationship between LaVar and Lonzo has deteriorated over the past year, and during the latest episode of 'Ball in the Family', LaVar labeled his son as 'damaged goods'

BBB is always going to be the name on the fact that it also stands for the three Ball brothers.

When I come out with a name and then somebody tells me to change it, that’s like me telling me to change your name. That’s like people saying ‘Oh, hey, change Lonzo’s name to Alfonzo on the fact that he's been damaged goods for the last two years.

Earlier this year, Lonzo distanced himself from his father's 'Big Baller Brand' after co-founder Alan Foster embezzled more than a million dollars from the company. Over his first two seasons in the NBA, Lonzo has played 99 times, averaging 10.0 points, 6.4 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game.

1 / 3 NEXT