NBA News Roundup, Monday, September 23rd: Update on Chris Paul's future, Jerian Grant could be released and more

Will Chris Paul remain with the Thunder?

The 2019-20 NBA season continues to draw closer, and plenty could happen in the final month leading up to the new campaign. Free agents such as Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith remain without teams, while several players will be cut following training camps.

We have already seen some blockbuster trades this summer, and the likes of Kevin Love, Steven Adams, and Bradley Beal are among the players that could still move ahead of the new season. So, with the potential for plenty to happen in the coming weeks, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 23rd.

#1 Chris Paul appears determined to succeed in Oklahoma City

Chris Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the deal for Paul George

Following two seasons with the Houston Rockets, Chris Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the blockbuster trade for Paul George earlier this summer. Nevertheless, the Thunder are in rebuild mode after also losing Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant, and it had been suggested that CP3 is less than thrilled with the prospect of playing for the team.

However, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman is reporting that Paul has already been training with his teammates and is committed to making the situation work:

What’s certain is Paul’s commitment to winning, even if how he’ll mesh in OKC is unknown. Since being traded, Paul has spent four days in Oklahoma City working with teammates. Thunder coach Billy Donovan believes the nine-time All-Star wants to succeed, and it's also in Paul’s best interest to play well to help his stock.

Paul is expected to be a starter in Oklahoma City, although he will be competing for minutes with the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder.

