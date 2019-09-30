NBA News Roundup, Monday, September 30th: Paul George offers update on his fitness, Avery Bradley impressing for the Lakers and more

Paul George spoke at the Los Angeles Clippers' Media Day

The 2019-20 NBA season in just over three weeks away and the entire NBA will enter their respective training camps this week. Teams will finally have the chance to see their summer signings up close, and the camps will also allow coaching teams to identify strengths and areas for improvement ahead of the new campaign.

Nevertheless, while much of the NBA's talent was snapped up during the opening weeks of free agency, high profile names such as Carmelo Anthony and Joakim Noah remain unsigned.

Meanwhile, former All-Stars such as Chris Paul and Kevin Love continue to be linked with a trade, and at least one contending team may look to make a significant move ahead of opening night. So, as the new NBA season quickly approaches, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 30th.

Paul George aiming for November return

Paul George will link up with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles

After spending two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Paul George joined the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster trade earlier this summer. The 29-year-old finished third in voting for the 2019 MVP title, although his form during the final months of the season was impacted by ongoing pain in his shoulder.

Prior to his trade to the Clippers, George underwent surgery, and a return date has yet to be set. However, during yesterday's Media Day, George told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that he hoped to be back in November.

The return date for Paul George is a bit of a moving target. But he told me today he’s out all of training camp and hoping to be back “November-ish” catch the full interview in @SportsCenter later today. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 29, 2019

During the 2018-19 season, George averaged 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.2 steals per contest. While he couldn't guide the Thunder past the first round of the postseason, George will be joined by a better supporting cast in Los Angeles that includes Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, and JaMychal Green.

