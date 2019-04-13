NBA News Roundup, Saturday, April 13th: Kyrie Irving Staying With The Celtics?, Paul George Injury Update, and More

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 33 // 13 Apr 2019, 14:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul George is a doubt for the Oklahoma City Thunder

After six months of relentless basketball, the postseason is finally here. The 2019 playoffs will begin tonight, and there are a number of exciting first-round matchups to look forward to. Meanwhile, there is also major news emerging from already eliminated teams, so, here are all the latest NBA stories you need to know for April 13th.

Luke Walton leaves the Los Angeles Lakers

Luke Walton has exited the Los Angeles Lakers after three seasons in charge

After more than a year of speculation over his future, Luke Walton has finally been removed as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Walton's departure comes just days after Magic Johnson's sudden departure, and the Lakers provided the following statement:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Luke Walton have mutually agreed to part ways.

We would like to thank Luke for his dedicated service over the last three years. We wish Luke and his family the best of luck moving forward.

Walton joined the Lakers back in 2016 following two successful seasons as Steve Kerr's assistant at Golden State. Walton finished with three losing seasons, and the Lakers have now failed to reach the playoffs since 2013.

This 18/19 season was undoubtedly the final nail in Walton's coffin, as despite the addition of LeBron James, the Lakers were officially eliminated from postseason contention with 10 games left on the schedule.

Following his departure, Walton thanked the Lakers saying:

'I want to thank Jeanie Buss and the Buss family for giving me the opportunity to coach the Lakers, This franchise and the city will always be special to me and my family'.

Walton has been linked with an immediate return to coaching with the Sacramento Kings, while Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams are the leading candidates to replace Walton in Los Angeles.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement