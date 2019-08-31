NBA News Roundup, Saturday, August 31st: Houston Rockets star signs huge contract extension, Luka Doncic eyes second-year improvement and more

Eric Gordon appears set to spend his remaining prime years in Houston

The first week of free agency was among the most exciting in NBA history as half of the league's All-Stars swapped teams. However, the initial flurry of moves has since calmed down, and the 2019 offseason is currently in a lull.

However, as the 2019-20 season quickly approaches, teams may feel the need to further strengthen, and major moves are likely to materialize in the coming weeks. Among those that could be on the move are Steven Adams and Chris Paul, while notable free agents such as Kenneth Faried and Carmelo Anthony are still on the search for a new team. So, here's all the latest news and rumors you need to know for Saturday, August 31st.

#1 Gregg Popovich confident ahead of Team USA's World Cup campaign

Gregg Popovich will lead Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup

Team USA enters the 2019 FIBA World Cup with what many have labeled as the worst roster in the nation's history. A large number of the NBA's best talent withdrew from selection ahead of the tournament, and Team USA last week suffered its first loss in 13 years. However, head coach Gregg Popovich is confident that his side can pull through and prove their doubters wrong:

They've become close in a short period of time. The camaraderie has blossomed, and I think that will bode well for us.

While missing much of the NBA's top talent, Popovich can still call upon Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell. They begin the tournament with a clash against the Czech Republic, and Popovich's men are expected to ease into the second round. However, the Americans will face stiff competition as the competition progresses, with Serbia and Spain among several strong teams.

