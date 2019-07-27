×
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, July 27th: Update on Bradley Beal's future, Vince Carter wants to join the Raptors, and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
59   //    27 Jul 2019, 17:44 IST

Bradley Beal has been linked with a trade away from the Washington Wizards
The 2019 NBA offseason is now well underway, and most of the in-demand free agents around the league have already been snatched up. At this point, the remaining pool of available talent is pretty shallow and consists primarily of veterans looking to extend their careers via minimum deals.

NBA teams are currently actively seeking trades, and a number of major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 27th.

Russell Westbrook believes he will be able to win alongside James Harden

Russell Westbrook was presented to the NBA media following his trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder
After signing a new long-term deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2017, Russell Westbrook was expected to see out his career in Oklahoma City. However, the All-Star completed a blockbuster move to the Houston Rockets earlier this month, and Westbrook will now link-up with his former teammate, James Harden.

Since joining the Rockets, many have questioned Westbrook's ability to play alongside another ball-dominant superstar, although the 30-year-old is confident that he can thrive alongside Harden and bring home a title to Houston:

We both understand that we have one common goal and that's to win a championship. We understand what we have to do. I'm not worried about it, and I know James isn't worried about it. I can play off the ball; I don't have to touch the ball to impact the game. 

Westbrook is coming off a season in which he averaged a triple-double for a third straight campaign, although the point guard continues to receive some criticism due to his inability to win a championship.

