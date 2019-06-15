NBA News Roundup, Saturday, June 15th: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could team up in New York, Boston Celtics hesitant to trade for Anthony Davis and more

Will Kevin Durant team up with Kyrie Irving in New York this summer?

The 2019 offseason is quickly approaching and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Lakers, Thunder, and Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season while superstars such as Anthony Davis continue to be linked with a blockbuster trade.

On that note, here are all the latest NBA rumors and news you need to know for June 15th.

Boston Celtics hesitant to trade for Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is expected to leave the Pelicans this summer

After spending his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis is set to leave the franchise this summer. The Lakers and Celtics are believed to be his most likely landing spots, although The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach is reporting that the Celtics are hesitant to trade away their best talent:

It is widely known that the Celtics have the shiniest collection of assets for a potential Davis deal, but there are questions about how far they would open their treasure chest. One league source said the uncertainty surrounding Davis’s long-term future in Boston has thus far limited the Celtics’ willingness to overwhelm New Orleans with an offer.

Davis was drafted as the number one pick by the Pelicans back in 2012. During his seven seasons with the team, he has been named an All-Star on six occasions, and many experts believe he is a future MVP.

However, after just making two playoff appearances during his time in New Orleans, Davis is keen to join a team where he can contend during the peak years of his career.

