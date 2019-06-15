×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News Roundup, Saturday, June 15th: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could team up in New York, Boston Celtics hesitant to trade for Anthony Davis and more 

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    15 Jun 2019, 20:36 IST

Will Kevin Durant team up with Kyrie Irving in New York this summer?
Will Kevin Durant team up with Kyrie Irving in New York this summer?

The 2019 offseason is quickly approaching and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Lakers, Thunder, and Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season while superstars such as Anthony Davis continue to be linked with a blockbuster trade.

On that note, here are all the latest NBA rumors and news you need to know for June 15th.

Boston Celtics hesitant to trade for Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is expected to leave the Pelicans this summer
Anthony Davis is expected to leave the Pelicans this summer

After spending his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis is set to leave the franchise this summer. The Lakers and Celtics are believed to be his most likely landing spots, although The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach is reporting that the Celtics are hesitant to trade away their best talent:

It is widely known that the Celtics have the shiniest collection of assets for a potential Davis deal, but there are questions about how far they would open their treasure chest. One league source said the uncertainty surrounding Davis’s long-term future in Boston has thus far limited the Celtics’ willingness to overwhelm New Orleans with an offer.

Davis was drafted as the number one pick by the Pelicans back in 2012. During his seven seasons with the team, he has been named an All-Star on six occasions, and many experts believe he is a future MVP.

However, after just making two playoff appearances during his time in New Orleans, Davis is keen to join a team where he can contend during the peak years of his career.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Friday, June 7th: Brooklyn Nets want Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Warriors injury update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, May 4th: Kyrie Irving could stay in Boston, Lakers close to appointing a new head coach and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, May 11th: Anthony Davis could still join the Celtics, DeMarcus Cousins set for return and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, June 14th: Kyrie Irving heading to Brooklyn, Kemba Walker discusses his future and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Brooklyn Nets’ might be occupying the driver’s seat in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours: 3 teams that Anthony Davis could join this summer
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics Roundup: Anthony Davis trade still on, Al Horford could leave and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, June 5th: Pelicans willing to trade Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell attracting interest and more
RELATED STORY
Why The Celtics shouldn't trade for Anthony Davis this summer
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 reasons Kyrie Irving should stay with the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us