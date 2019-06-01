NBA News Roundup, Saturday, June 1st: Chris Paul attracting interest from around the NBA, Golden State fearful of Raptors and more

Chris Paul has been made available by the Houston Rockets

The NBA Finals are finally here, and Toronto's surprise Game 1 win over the Warriors is currently the talk of the basketball world. Yet, with the summer quickly approaching, there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumours you need to know for June 1st.

Chris Paul attracting interest from Charlotte and Miami

The pairing of James Harden and Chris Paul failed to yield an NBA Finals appearance for Houston

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week that the Houston Rockets are willing to undergo a major overhaul, although many expressed their belief that Chris Paul would be nearly impossible to move. Paul turned 34 earlier this year, and he still has three years remaining on the four-year $160 million deal he signed last summer.

However, according to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, CP3 is attracting interest from both Charlotte and Miami, while the Lakers and Knicks are also mentioned as potential destinations:

Charlotte and Miami are among the teams that could be interested in Paul. Phoenix is weighing its options at point guard, but there is an outside chance they'd get involved. And keep an eye on the Lakers or Knicks - it's likely that one of them will strike out in free agency and need a face-saving trade to rescue the summer. Paul is a face-saving trade target.

