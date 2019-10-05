NBA News Roundup, Saturday, October 5th: DeMar DeRozan could still have a long-term future with the San Antonio Spurs, Pascal Siakam demands max contract and more

Will DeMar DeRozan stay with the San Antonio Spurs?

Preparations for the upcoming 2019-20 season are now in full swing as teams around the league have returned to training. The next few weeks will give teams the chance to assess their roster ahead of the new campaign, although plenty of players could still be on the move.

Veteran free agents such as Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith, and Jamal Crawford remain without a team, while a big name such as Chris Paul could still be traded. Due to this, there should be no shortage of drama heading into the new season, and here are all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for October 5th

#1 DeMar DeRozan is discussing a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has established himself as a key player for the San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan joined the San Antonio Spurs last summer in the blockbuster trade for Kawhi Leonard, and the 30-year-old has established himself as a key player under Gregg Popovich.

DeRozan is heading into the final guaranteed season of his contract, and reports in recent months have suggested that the Spurs are reluctant to hand him a new deal.

Nevertheless, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the Spurs and DeRozan remain engaged in contract talks.

DeRozan and the Spurs are having discussions on a contract extension, though nothing is immenent, league sources told The Athletic. DeRozan has a player option for 2020-21 worth $27.7 million, which makes clarity on his future important as both sides have been open toward discussing an extension.

During his first season in San Antonio, DeRozan averaged 21.2 points and 6.2 assists per game. The four-time All-Star played a key role as the Spurs surpassed expectations to qualify for the postseason, although the team lost a seven-game series to the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

