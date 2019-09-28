NBA News Roundup, Saturday, September 28th: Update on Paul George's return from injury, Kyrie Irving expresses regret over his time with the Celtics and more

Paul George is set to miss the opening weeks of the 2019-20 season

Yesterday's Media Day provided NBA fans with their first glimpse of what is to come during the 2019-20 season. The likes of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were presented in their new uniforms following their offseason moves, while LeBron James also hinted that he is ready to reclaim his title of the NBA's best player ahead of his second season in Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, while the new season is quickly approaching, plenty could still happen ahead of opening night. Big names such as Carmelo Anthony remain available on the free-agent market, while superstars such as Chris Paul continue to be linked with a trade. This means that plenty should happen over the next four weeks, and here are all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for September 28th.

Kyrie Irving expresses regret over his final season with the Celtics

Kyrie Irving spent two seasons with the Celtics before moving to the Nets earlier this summer

Kyrie Irving joined the Boston Celtics back in the summer of 2017, and the move presented the All-Star with the chance to lead his own team. However, while Irving's first season was largely a success, the point guard often looked unhappy throughout his second year, and frequently criticized his teammates as the Celtics endured an underwhelming season.

Irving left Boston for the Nets in free agency, although during Media Day, the 27-year-old admitted that he had failed the Celtics over the past year:

A lot of those battles I thought I could battle through (in Boston's) team environment, I wasn't ready for. And I failed those guys. I didn't give them everything I could have during that season. In terms of me being a leader and bringing everyone together, I've failed.

During the 18-19 season, Irving averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. He will be joined in Brooklyn by Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan.

