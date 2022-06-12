NBA News Roundup: Steph Curry scales Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant’s Finals record, analyst claims Allen Iverson was next in line in terms of popularity after MJ during the former's playing days, and more | June 12th, 2022

The NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is all tied up at 2-2.

Steph Curry's brilliant 43-point effort led Golden State to a 107-97 win in Game 4. The two-time MVP broke several records and matched one registered by Michael Jordan and former teammate Kevin Durant.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has made a bold claim about former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson. The analyst rated Iverson second-only to Michael Jordan in terms of popularity when the former played in the NBA.

Steph Curry becomes the third player to average 30 PPG, shooting on a 50/45 split

Steph Curry in action during 2022 NBA Finals - Game Four

Steph Curry recorded arguably the best NBA Finals performance of his career in Friday's Game 4 win for the Golden State Warriors. He scored 43 points and grabbed ten boards on the night.

He shot 53.8% from the floor, including seven triples. His performance was vital in helping the Dubs avoid going down 3-1 this series.

Curry is the lone bright spot for the Warriors in this series. The 34-year-old has averaged 34.3 points on 49.7% field goal shooting, including 49.1% 3-point range. These numbers make a strong case for him to win his maiden NBA Finals MVP award. The Warriors' talisman achieved a rare record that could bolster his odds of lifting the Finals MVP.

Curry is now the third player to average at least 30 points per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 45% from the 3-point line in an NBA Finals series. The two players who did it before him were Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant.

StatMuse @statmuse Players averaging 30 PPG on 50/45% shooting in a Finals series:



— Michael Jordan in 1991

— Kevin Durant in 2017

— Steph Curry in 2022 Players averaging 30 PPG on 50/45% shooting in a Finals series:— Michael Jordan in 1991— Kevin Durant in 2017— Steph Curry in 2022 https://t.co/LECg4xR176

Stephen A. Smith opens up on Allen Iverson’s popularity in the NBA

Allen Iverson greets Michael Jordan during an All-Star game

Stephen A. Smith revisited his days as a reporter for the 'Philadelphia Inquirer' during a recent appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, 'The Old Man & The Three.' Smith opened up on his relationship with former NBA MVP and Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson.

Smith said Iverson was like a little brother to him and credited 'The Answer' for being in the position he is at in his career now. The ESPN analyst claimed that Iverson was second only to Michael Jordan in terms of popularity during the former's playing days in the NBA.

"And covering him, being an African-American from the streets of New York, knowing his story and knowing what he endured, we went through a lot together covering him. I don't believe I'm sitting here in this position today if it were not for Allen Iverson," said Smith.

Stephen A. continued:

"When he was a start in this league, the only person more popular than him, one could easily argue, was Michael Jordan. That's how popular Allen Iverson was."

James Worthy sounds off on Boston Celtics, says "they’re up to their old tricks" in the NBA Finals

2022 NBA All-Star - Clorox Rising Stars

Former LA Lakers legend James Worthy has called out the Boston Celtics after learning about the Golden State Warriors complaining about the height of the rim during a shootaround before NBA Finals Game 4. Worthy went back in time to reveal that the Celtics have always tried to "cheat" by making conditions difficult for opposition teams.

Here's what Worthy said:

"They have been doing it for years. Pat Riley always had the goals measured. I don't know how many games we played with 12-foot rims, probably that time I went 1-for-12."

"They cheat, no heat, no heat in the winter, no air conditioning in June. It's hot, except for their locker room. Dead spots on the floor, it was just the worst.

"I don't even call it an arena it was like a barn, and they're still up to those old tricks. They always had a delay on the clock when they had like a second to shoot it was like, 'Is that three seconds?

"That clock got stuck a lot. It was just horrible playing in Boston, and they're still up to those old tricks."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports The Warriors complained that the rim looked too high and turns out it was 2 inches off The Warriors complained that the rim looked too high and turns out it was 2 inches off https://t.co/XK9paUppYJ

Shaquille O’Neal claims his prime Lakers team would’ve beaten Steph’s Warriors and MJ’s Bulls

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Shaquille O'Neal made a sensational claim recently, saying the LA Lakers during his prime years would've gotten the better of Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors and Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls team.

O'Neal spoke on the subject during an appearance on "The Frank Caliendo Podcast." O'Neal said he would lay out Curry every time he would've tried to get to the rim if their teams faced off in their primes.

"We would've let Stephen Curry drive to the basket and I would've laid his a** out a couple of time. Period," said Shaquille O'Neal (h/t ESPN).

Meanwhile, on a separate segment during an Instagram Live session, O'Neal mentioned that his Lakers would've beaten MJ's Bulls.

Darvin Ham says he’s excited to coach LA Lakers and ready "to shut people up"

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham

New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has been impressive during his interviews. The Lakers faithful are hopeful of a major turnaround under Ham's leadership. He gave them another reason to be excited about with his recent comments regarding his new job, saying:

"I'm so ready for this challenge, man. I'm so ready to shut people up... I get to coach three first-ballot Hall of Famers and very talented young players. Work with a championship GM in Rob Pelinka and get to build a great, healthy roster with him, a versatile roster. Work with one of the most stories franchises in the world."

Ham was one of the most coveted coaches in the NBA before the Lakers hired him. His experience coaching star players, understanding of Xs and Os, and ability to handle locker room dynamics were key to his hiring as LA's coach.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far