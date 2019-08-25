NBA News Roundup, Sunday, August 25th: Isaiah Thomas backs Carmelo Anthony for NBA return, Jodie Meeks attracting interest and more

Carmelo Anthony is searching for a new team ahead of the upcoming season

The 2019-20 NBA season doesn't get underway until October and plenty could still happen in the weeks leading up to the new campaign. Following their decision to enter rebuild mode, the Oklahoma City Thunder may be willing to trade the likes of Steven Adams, Chris Paul, and Andre Roberson, while the Cleveland Cavaliers may look to offload Kevin Love.

Meanwhile, plenty of notable free agents remain available, with Joakim Noah, Carmelo Anthony, and Kenneth Farried among the individuals hoping to find a new home ahead of the new season. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for August 25th.

Kyle Kuzma withdraws from Team USA due to ankle injury

Kyle Kuzma played in Team USA's warm-up game against Australia

The 2019 World Cup will tip-off next week, and Team USA continues to struggle. Saturday's defeat to Australia marked the team's first defeat since 2006, and USA Basketball has since announced that Kyle Kuzma will miss the tournament due to injury:

The 12-man USA Men’s World Cup Team roster was finalized Saturday after it was determined that Kyle Kuzma’s (Los Angeles Lakers) left ankle injury would prevent him from participating in the upcoming competition.

Kuzma missed USA's surprise defeat to Australia on Saturday but scored 12 points as Gregg Popovich's team overcame the same opposition on Thursday. Kuzma's withdrawal finalizes USA's squad for the tournament, which can be found below.

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics); Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

