NBA News Roundup, Sunday, July 28th: Carmelo Anthony backed to make return with Team USA, Kawhi Leonard denies Lakers rumors and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
28 Jul 2019, 18:20 IST

Will Carmelo Anthony make his return with the national team?

The 2019 off-season is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to almost a month of excitement. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 season is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting in recent memory, and plenty could still happen in the latter stages of the postseason.

A number of notable free agents remain available, while players such as Bradley Beal, Steven Adams, and Serge Ibaka continue to be linked with moves. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 28th.

Carmelo Anthony backed for Team USA

Carmelo Anthony's spell with the Houston Rockets lasted just 10 games

Carmelo Anthony has not played a competitive game of basketball since mutually agreeing to leave the Houston Rockets back in November, although the 10-time All-star has been mentioned as a possible member of Team USA's upcoming FIBA roster.

Several major names have already pulled out of the competition, and Kendrick Perkins believes Melo would embrace a return with the national team.

Anthony has won three Olympic Medals with Team USA, and the 35-year-old also leads the team in points and rebounds. The veteran has also been applauded for his willingness to take a lesser role with the national team, and Anthony is one of only a few individuals that has always made himself available for selection.

The Team USA training camp starts on August 5th in Las Vegas, while the competition itself will take place in September.

