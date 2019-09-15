NBA News Roundup, Sunday, September 15th: Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future, Michael Jordan to sell a portion of the Hornets and more

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo remain with the Bucks?

The 2019 FIBA World Cup will come to a close later today, and basketball fans will be able to turn their full attention to the 2019-20 NBA season. The new campaign is gearing up to be among the most exciting in recent memory, although plenty could still happen in the weeks leading up to the season.

The likes of Carmelo Anthony and Kenneth Faried remain without teams, while organizations such as the Miami Heat are hoping to pull off a big move ahead of the new season. So, with the potential for plenty to happen, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 15th.

Milwaukee Bucks general manager confirms they will offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a max-contract next summer

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be offered a new deal by the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the new season as the reigning MVP following an excellent 2018-19 campaign. Antetokounmpo finished the season averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game as he guided his team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Still just 24, Antetokounmpo will continue to grow, and teams around the league will do everything to sign him if he hits free agency in 2021. However, Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst hopes to avoid this by offering his superstar a max deal next summer:

First of all, the answer for now is that we can’t talk and negotiate anything. So Giannis, basically, a year from now will be eligible for a supermax extension. At that time, of course, he will be offered a supermax extension.

Antetokounmpo was selected 15th overall by the Bucks back in 2013, and after a slow first season, he soon established himself as a starter. Giannis has been named as an All-Star in each of the past three seasons, and he was recently named the third youngest MVP winner in history.

"What is the situation with Giannis' long-term contract?"



Jon Horst answers: pic.twitter.com/a6O4uAaoIE — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) September 13, 2019

