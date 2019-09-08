NBA News Roundup, Sunday, September 8th: Carmelo Anthony backed for NBA return, Dwyane Wade to workout with LeBron James and more

Carmelo Anthony remains without a team as the 2019-20 season nears

The 2019-20 NBA season will get underway next month, and preparations for the new campaign are set to gear up in the coming weeks as teams around the league begin training camps.

The camps will allow offseason signings to settle into their new surroundings, although teams could still make further additions in the weeks leading up to the new season.

Free agents such as Carmelo Anthony and Kenneth Faried remain without a team, while it is possible that an All-Star such as Bradley Beal could be traded. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know.

Dwyane Wade plans to work out with LeBron James

Dwyane Wade has hinted that he could be open to making an NBA return

Dwyane Wade retired from basketball at the end of last season, and the 13-time All-Star appears set to soon enter the Hall of Fame. However, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Wade revealed that he will still be working out with LeBron James and refused to rule out a potential return to the NBA:

You're definitely going to see me out there. I'll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can. I'm done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens. I'm going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never.

Wade and James formed a Big Three with Chris Bosh in Miami and won two championships during four seasons together. During his final season with the Heat, Wade averaged 15.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per contest.

