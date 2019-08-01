×
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, August 1st: Update on Carmelo Anthony's future, Lakers finalize coaching staff and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Feature
19   //    01 Aug 2019, 19:00 IST

Will Carmelo Anthony make a return to the NBA?
Will Carmelo Anthony make a return to the NBA?

The 2019 offseason is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to plenty of blockbuster moves. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 campaign is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting seasons in recent memory, and additional offseason moves are likely in the coming weeks. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 1st.

Carmelo Anthony didn’t want to leave the Houston Rockets; could return with the Knicks

Carmelo Anthony has not played since leaving the Rockets back in 2018
Carmelo Anthony has not played since leaving the Rockets back in 2018

Carmelo Anthony has not played since being released by the Houston Rockets back in November, although Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that many feel that the former All-star was made a scapegoat in Houston:

A lot of the blame was put on Carmelo, but he really should have thrived with the offense... Melo was the scapegoat

During his brief time with the Rockets, Anthony showed his willingness to come off the bench and averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. However, the veteran was released following the team's slow start to the season, and a subsequent move to the Los Angeles Lakers fell through.

In regards to his next move, The Athletic is reporting that Anthony may have no other option but to sign a short deal with the Knicks:

Executives around the league believe one strong scenario could emerge: Signing a one-day contract to retire with the Knicks

Anthony joined the Knicks back in 2011 and went on to spend seven seasons with the team. He left back in 2017 but is believed to be on good terms with his former side.

Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Carmelo Anthony NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors NBA Free Agency

