NBA News Roundup, Thursday, July 4th: Kawhi Leonard could still join the Lakers, Grizzlies looking to trade Andre Iguodala and more

Kawhi Leonard has yet to make a final decision on where he will be playing next season

The NBA Free Agency period is now well underway, and while the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant wasted no time in announcing their next destination, there are plenty of talented players still available.

Kawhi Leonard continues to mull over his future, while Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins, and Jabari Parker could also play integral roles on a contending team. So, ahead of another potentially drama-filled day, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 4th.

Kawhi Leonard hasn't agreed a two-year deal with the Raptors; Lakers and Clippers remain in play

Kawhi Leonard continues to keep the NBA waiting

During an appearance on the 'Get Up' last night, ESPN's Jalen Rose reported that there was a 99% chance that Kawhi Leonard would return to the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal. However, Jabari Young of The Athletic has disputed Rose's comments, stating that Leonard has yet to decide on his next move.

On the Kawhi front, told he’s not making a decision tonight and it may not be until the next few days. He and his reps are going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move. No 2-year deals have been discussed. #NBA @TheAthleticNBA — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) July 4, 2019

Leonard is believed to have met with officials from the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors over the past few days. The 28-year-old can sign a five-year, $190 million contract with the Raptors or a four-year, $141 million deal with either Los Angeles team.

Markieff Morris to join the Detroit Pistons

Following a brief spell in Oklahoma City, Markieff Morris is heading to the Pistons

Markieff Morris is coming off a disappointing spell with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shams Charania is reporting that the veteran has agreed to sign with the Detroit Pistons on a two-year-deal.

Free agent Markieff Morris has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2019

Morris is most noted for his three-year spell with the Wizards, during which he averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Detroit will expect similar production from the 29-year-old for the upcoming season as Morris is expected to become a key piece in the team's rotation.

