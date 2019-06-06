NBA News Roundup, Thursday, June 6th: Kyrie Irving set to leave the Boston Celtics, Rockets open to trading Eric Gordon and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 183 // 06 Jun 2019, 16:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kyrie Irving continues to be linked with a move away from the Boston Celtics

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world - although there is no shortage of other stories emerging across the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, while a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

With plenty happening around the NBA, here's a look at the biggest news stories and rumours you need to know for June 6th.

Kyrie Irving unlikely to return to the Celtics, Knicks among most likely destinations

Irving will hit free agency later this month

Kyrie Irving has refused to commit his long term future to the Celtics, and Ian Begley of SNY is reporting that the 27-year-old is unlikely to remain with the Boston franchise during free agency:

In recent days, people around Irving have described the probability of him returning to Boston as a free agent as low. Celtics GM Danny Ainge told reporters Wednesday that they haven't received any indication yet from Irving that he doesn't want to return to Boston.

Those around Irving also said recently that he hasn't ruled out teams -- including the Knicks -- as possible destinations for him this summer, per SNY sources. The Knicks, of course, will have enough cap space to sign two max free agents this summer. If he chooses to leave Golden State, Kevin Durant will give the Knicks strong consideration.

Over the course of the 18-19 season, Irving averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, although he could only lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

1 / 3 NEXT