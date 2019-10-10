NBA News Roundup, Thursday, October 10th: Kevin Love wants to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rockets waive Anthony Bennett and more

Kevin Love continues to be linked with a move away from the Cleveland Cavaliers

The 2019-20 NBA season is now less than two weeks away, although plenty could still happen in the days leading up to the new campaign. Free agents such as Carmelo Anthony, Kenneth Faried, and J.R. Smith remain without teams, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are among the teams looking to offload their experienced high-earners.

Teams around the league also need to decide who will make their roster for the upcoming season, and there will be no shortage of player movement over the next fortnight. So, with plenty going on, here is all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for October 10th.

Kevin Love rules out leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love wants to stick around for the Cavs' ongoing rebuild

When LeBron James opted to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, Kevin Love remained loyal to the franchise he joined back in 2014. In the days after James' departure, Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension, and the Cavs hoped that retaining the 5-time All-Star would be enough to stay in the playoff picture.

Nevertheless, Love missed much of the 2018-19 season through injury, and the Cavs have since entered a rebuild. Due to this, Love has been frequently been linked with a trade, although the 31-year-old told Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that he wants to remain in Cleveland:

I do want to be here. I always have. I say that knowing it’s the NBA and it’s a business. I think especially after seeing last year, the summer leading up to last year and this summer, the changeover is like unprecedented so you don’t know what is going to happen.

During 22 outings last season, Love averaged 17.0 points and 10.9 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per contest.

