NBA News Roundup, Thursday, September 12th: Carmelo Anthony could make his return in the BIG3, Trevor Booker attracting interest from contending teams and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 38 // 12 Sep 2019, 16:41 IST

Will Carmelo Anthony make a return to the NBA following a 10-month exodus?

The buildup to the 2019-20 NBA season will accelerate later this month as teams around the league begin training camps. Organizations will be aiming to integrate summer signings while making final preparations ahead of the start of the season next month.

Nevertheless, teams still have time to add further additions in the coming weeks, and several notable names such as Kevin Love and Steven Adams could be on the move. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 12th.

#1 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has not played since exiting the Houston Rockets

Carmelo Anthony has not played in the NBA since being told to find a new team by the Houston Rockets back in November of 2018. The 10-time All-Star almost joined the Los Angeles Lakers in February, although the deal was called off after the Lakers fell out of playoff contention.

Despite rumors of retirement, Anthony has stated his desire to play on, and Ice Cube told the Los Angeles Times that his Big3 league could offer Melo a route back to the NBA:

I think Carmelo would be great in the BIG3... When the NBA lets you go, your career is over but you can continue to be a pro here. The BIG3 is where you continue your basketball career. Look at Joe Johnson, he showed what he could do in the BIG3 and he’s going to be back in the NBA. Carmelo could do the same if he wants.

After spending an underwhelming season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Melo joined the Rockets on a minimum deal. However, the 35-year-old made just 10 appearances, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

