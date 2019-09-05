NBA News Roundup, Thursday, September 5th: Oklahoma City Thunder sign young guard, Steve Nash addresses Kevin Durant's Golden State departure and more

Kevin Durant opted to leave the Golden State Warriors after three seasons

The 2019 FIBA World Cup is currently the focus of the basketball world, although with Team USA fielding one of its most underwhelming rosters in memory, NBA fans are already looking forward to the much anticipated 2019-20 season. After half-a-decade of dominance from the Golden State Warriors, the likes of the L.A. Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers are all hoping to become the NBA's new dominant force.

The majority of NBA teams plan to work around talent that was signed during free agency's chaotic opening week, although the likes of the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons are believed to be keen to make further additions. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers may be open to trading away their remaining high-earners away in the weeks leading up to the season.

Elsewhere, big-name free agents such as Carmelo Anthony remain without a team, and plenty could happen in the weeks leading up to the new NBA campaign. So, with a lot going on around the league, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 5th.

#1 Steve Nash was 'surprised' that Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant won two-titles during his three seasons with the Warriors

Following three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer. While many expected the 2014 MVP to move on, Steve Nash told The Bill Simmons Podcast that he thought that KD would remain with the Warriors for more than three seasons:

I think I would have thought he would have had such a great experience there that he wouldn't want to leave. That would be the surprise.

Nash went on to state his belief that Durant opted to leave due to his desire to experience something new after three incredibly successful seasons with the franchise. KD will link up with fellow All-Star Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, although the 31-year-old is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season due to injury.

