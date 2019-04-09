NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, April 9th: Kyrie Irving could join Lakers, Golden State prepared for Kevin Durant exit and more

Kyrie Irving will consider the Lakers this summer

The 2018/19 NBA regular season will conclude later this week ahead of the upcoming playoffs. The postseason gets underway on Saturday, and three Eastern Conference teams are still fighting to secure the final playoff berth.

With just two games to go, the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, and Detroit Pistons all have a chance to make the 2019 playoffs, while already eliminated teams are gearing pivotal offseasons. So, here are all the news and rumors you need to know for April 9th.

#3. Kyrie Irving will meet with the Lakers this summer

Irving previously spent three years alongside LeBron in Cleveland

Just six months ago, Kyrie Irving looked likely to sign a new deal with the Celtics, however, the All-Star's commitment to the franchise has since faded -- and it appears that Irving will walk away from the Celtics this summer.

The Lakers have been among the team's strongly linked with Irving, and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has revealed that the Lakers are among the teams that the point guard will meet with:

I'm told Kyrie Irving will grant the Lakers an interview this offseason. The Lakers will have an opportunity to get Kyrie Irving to come to LA. During his free agent tour, I'm told he's going to give the Lakers an interview.

LeBron James is already there for the next three years. And this man left Cleveland because he didn't want to play with LeBron James. So the fact that he's willing to spend time and talk to the Lakers and give it consideration, that's a long way from the Kyrie Irving that left Cleveland, and left LeBron in Cleveland.

During their three seasons together in Cleveland, Irving and LeBron helped the Cavs win their first NBA title, and the two are believed to have now put past problems behind them.

