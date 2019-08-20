NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, August 20th: Carmelo Anthony to the Detroit Pistons ruled out, Lakers urged to stay away from Dwight Howard and more

Carmelo Anthony is still looking for a new team ahead of the upcoming season

While the schedule for the 2019-2020 NBA season was announced last week, opening night is still a little over two months away. Due to this, plenty could still happen ahead of the new campaign, and a number of notable names could be on the move.

Steven Adams, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Love are among the big names being linked with a trade, and a title contender could come along with a major offer. Meanwhile, notable free agents such as Carmelo Anthony, Joakim Noah, and Kenneth Faried remain on the search for a new team.

So, with the potential for plenty to happen in the coming weeks, here are all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for August 20th.

#1 Detroit Pistons not interested in signing Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony played just 10 times during the 2018-19 NBA season

Carmelo Anthony has been on the search for a new team since leaving the Houston Rockets back in November, although Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press is reporting that the 10-time All-Star won't be linking up with Blake Griffin in Detroit:

The easy answer when it comes to Anthony is the Pistons don’t currently have a roster spot. Why not Anthony instead of (Michael) Beasley? It’s hard to see a player of Anthony’s stature signing up for a glorified tryout.

Since leaving the New York Knicks back in 2017, Melo has endured difficult spells with the Thunder and Rockets. The 35-year-old has been criticized for his inability to adapt to his game to the current climate of the NBA, although many still see Melo as someone who can make a difference from the bench. A move to the Pistons now seems out of the question, although Anthony has been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers.

