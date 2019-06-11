NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, June 11th: Major Anthony Davis trade update, Tony Parker retires from the NBA and more

Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a host of NBA teams

The NBA Finals are currently the talk of the basketball world - although there is no shortage of other stories emerging across the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, while a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

With plenty happening around the NBA, here's a look at the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for June 11th.

#3. Pelicans open to multi-team Anthony Davis trade

Anthony Davis is expected to leave the New Orleans Pelicans in the coming weeks

Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans back in January, and while the team opted to keep him for the remainder of the 18-19 season, Davis is expected to leave in the coming months. The 26-year-old has just a year remaining on his existing deal, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Pelicans are open to completing a multi-team trade:

David Griffin, New Orleans' executive vice president of basketball operations, has started to provide potential suitors with the framework of the package he is seeking in a trade for All-NBA forward Anthony Davis, including multiteam scenarios that would expand the Pelicans' pool of assets in a deal, league sources told ESPN.

So far, Los Angeles and New York teams - the Clippers, Lakers, Knicks and Nets - have been among the front offices inquiring with New Orleans, league sources said.

According to front offices that have engaged in conversations with Griffin, he hasn't sounded convinced that one team is likely to fulfill his wishes for a Davis deal. To that end, Griffin has been working to find multiteam trade scenarios that could redirect assets for players or picks more preferable to the Pelicans, sources said.

Davis has spent his entire career in New Orleans. Over the course of the 18-19 season, he averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

