NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, June 18th: Lakers among five teams interested in Patrick Beverley, Mike Conley could head to the Utah Jazz and more

Tristan Elliott

Patrick Beverley is being linked with an exit from the Los Angeles Clippers

The 2019 offseason is quickly approaching and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Lakers, Thunder, and Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumors you need to know for June 18th:

LaMelo Ball signs with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL

LaMelo Ball is heading to Australia to play with the Hawks

LaMelo Ball has announced that he is heading to the National Basketball League. Regarding his decision to head to Australia for a year ahead of the 2020 draft, Ball told ESPN:

My agents did a ton of research on the options I had to play this coming season, and Australia really made sense for me. They have a really strong league, with excellent coaches and great players, including former and future NBA players, and great strength and conditioning programs.

My goal is to be the top pick in next year's draft, and I feel they can help me reach that goal. Also, the timing of the season works well with the timing of next year's draft. I am really looking forward to playing professionally this season, so that I can focus all of my time and energy on basketball.

LaMelo's older brother Lonzo was the number two pick in the 2017 draft, while LaMelo himself is a highly rated prospect and is expected to be a first-round pick next summer. The teenager has already spent four months abroad in Lithuania with BC Vytautas.

