NBA News Roundup, Tuesday June 4th: Kevin Durant to join Clippers? Klay Thompson injury update and more

Kevin Durant's future with the Golden State Warriors remains in doubt

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world - although there is no shortage of other stories emerging across the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, while a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

With plenty happening around the NBA, here's a look at the biggest news stories and rumours you need to know for June 4th.

LA Clippers favourites to sign Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant could head to the Clippers this summer

Kevin Durant's future with the Golden State Warriors remains in serious doubt.. After spending three seasons sharing the floor with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, Durant is believed to be keen on leading his own team with many expecting him to leave during free agency.

The 30-year-old has been linked with the Lakers and Knicks, although Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report believes that KD will head to the LA Clippers:

Durant doesn't have to elevate a club from the ground level like the New York Knicks, though. He can remain in the Western Conference and sign with the squad that unexpectedly pushed the Warriors to six games this year: the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant would become the focal point of a starless Clippers team that won 48 games and claimed the eighth seed this year. With him, head coach Doc Rivers should have a 50-plus-win squad in contention for a top-four seed in the conference.

Durant has missed the Warriors' past seven games through injury, although he is still hopeful of playing some part in the NBA Finals.

