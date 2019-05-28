NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, May 28th: Lakers could bring back former player, Giannis Antetokounmpo discusses Milwaukee future and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 // 28 May 2019, 17:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Giannis Antetokounmpo is excited about the Bucks' future

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world, although there is no shortage of other stories emerging from around the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away, and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, and a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for May 28th.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hopes Milwaukee free agents will re-sign; believes Bucks can compete again next season

The Greek Freak is hopeful that his supporting cast will return next season

The Milwaukee Bucks' impressive season ended on Sunday, as Toronto completed a 4-2 series win to advance to the NBA Finals. The Bucks now face the prospect of losing a number of star players in free agency, although Giannis Antetokounmpo has expressed his desire for the roster to return next season:

I want everyone back. Great team. Unselfish players that play basketball the right way. They're winners. We had a great atmosphere. Obviously, I want everyone back. I am going to let my teammates know that.

I don't promise we're gonna get 61 next year. But we're gonna put ourselves in a place to be a championship contending team for many more years to come. And there's not a lot of teams that can say that in the league -- there's one, two, three, four teams that can say that -- but we're gonna put ourselves in that situation for many more years to come.

The Bucks' starting trio of Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez will all hit free agency this summer.

1 / 3 NEXT