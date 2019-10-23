NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, Oct 22: Klay Thompson expected to miss entire season, Jaylen Brown happy to remain with the Celtics and more

Klay Thompson appears set to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA Season

The 2019-20 NBA season is already underway with the Toronto Raptors hosting New Orleans Pelicans tonight and all eyes will be on Staples Center as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the LA Clippers. However, there is also plenty happening off the court, and plenty of players around the league continue to face uncertain futures with their current teams.

So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here we will take a look at all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 22.

#1 Steve Kerr expects Klay Thompson to miss the entire 19-20 season

Klay Thompson was injured during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals

For the first time in four years, the Golden State Warriors are not entering the new season as favorites for the title. Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and DeMarcus Cousins all left in the offseason, while Klay Thompson is also recovering from a torn ACL.

The 29-year-old was initially expected to return after the All-Star break, however, head coach Steve Kerr offered a new update earlier today, telling NBC Sports Bay Area that Thompson is likely to miss the entire 19-20 season:

"It's unlikely that he's going to play this year. You have to look at it realistically. I had an ACL [tear] in college, and I missed a whole season. Generally, an ACL for a basketball player is a full-year recovery, and if it's a full year for Klay, that puts them out for the season."

Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the NBA Finals and underwent surgery two weeks later. While he may not play this season, Thompson's long-term future with the Warriors is assured after he signed a five-year, $190 million deal during the offseason.

