NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, October 15th: Anthony Davis set to be fit for the new season, Julius Randle eyes All-Star Game and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 15 Oct 2019, 14:13 IST

The Lakers have received a positive update on Anthony Davis' status heading into the new season

The 2019-20 NBA season will get underway next week, and the new campaign promises to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. The Golden State Warriors' recent dominance appears set to come to an end, having lost Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala in free agency, while the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, and Houston Rockets will be hoping to emerge as the NBA's new dominant force.

Meanwhile, several teams such as the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Detroit Pistons remain ambitious, and it is possible that we could see at least one major move ahead of the new campaign.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 15th.

#1 Anthony Davis receives positive injury update

Anthony Davis looks set for a swift return after injuring his thumb against the Nets last week

Over the weekend, Anthony Davis injured his thumb during the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. The new Lakers signing didn't return to the court and there were fears that he could miss the start of the new season.

However, ESPN is reporting that the Lakers have been provided good news after an MRI scan confirmed that Davis hadn't suffered serious damage:

An MRI on Davis' thumb came back clean Monday, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis didn't feature against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center last night, although other big names such as LeBron James were also rested as L.A. attempts to avoid further injuries ahead of the new season. The Lakers get their season underway against the Clippers next week, and Davis should feature after being listed as day-to-day.

