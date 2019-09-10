NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, September 10th: Update on Andre Iguodala's future with the Memphis Grizzlies, NBA bans 'ninja-style' headbands and more

Andre Iguodala could be set to stay with the Memphis Grizzlies

The 2019-20 NBA season is now less than two months away, although plenty could still happen in the weeks leading up to the season. While the likes of Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard were snapped up in the first week of free agency, notable names such as Carmelo Anthony and Kenneth Faried remain available.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are still searching for a second star to play alongside Jimmy Butler, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are believed to be looking to offload their remaining high-earners. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 10th.

Enes Kanter believes free agents are put off signing for the Knicks due to the presence of James Dolan

Enes Kanter spent 18 months with the New York Knicks

Following another disastrous season, the New York Knicks entered the offseason with the belief that they would be able to attract two All-Star free agents. However, the Knicks' prime target in Kevin Durant headed across the city to Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving also headed to the Nets, while the Knicks were forced to fill out its roster with several veteran talents on two-year deals.

Enes Kanter spent 18 months with the franchise before securing a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Turkish star told Bleacher Report’s The Full 48 podcast that players don't want to join the Knicks due to the presence of James Dolan:

I had an amazing time with the Knicks. But other teammates that I talked to or if they’re on different teams, they always said, ‘Amazing city, MSG is amazing everything is so good, but the ownership.’ Some of the players I guess are just scared to come here and don’t even want to deal with that.

The Knicks have also lost Kristaps Porzingis after sending the promising young star to Dallas to create cap space. The franchise now faces a bleak future, with no notable free agents set to hit the market until 2021.

