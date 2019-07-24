×
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, 24th July: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown trade update, Zion Williamson signs with Jordan brand and more

Tristan Elliott
24 Jul 2019

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been linked with a trade from the Celtics.

The 2019 offseason is now well underway, and NBA fans have already been treated to almost a month of excitement. Superstars such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been traded to title-contending teams, whereas the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Al Horford all opted to seek a new challenge in free agency.

Due to this, the 2019-20 season is quickly gearing up to be among the most exciting in recent memory, and plenty could still happen in the latter stages of the postseason.

A number of notable free agents remain available, while players such as Bradley Beal, Steven Adams, and Serge Ibaka continue to be linked with moves. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 24th.

Zion Williamson signs with Jordan brand

Zion Williamson has signed with the Jordan brand ahead of his debut season with the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson is widely regarded as the most exciting player to enter the NBA since LeBron James back in 2003, and several major brands were desperate to sponsor the teenager ahead of his debut season.

Earlier this week, Puma were believed to be in pole position to secure Williamson's signature, although ESPN is reporting that the Pelicans man has signed with the Jordan brand:

Pelicans rookie and No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Jordan Brand. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though multiple competitor brands had offered the rookie sensation more than $10 million annually.

The Jordan brand is well known for its selective sponsoring strategy, and Williamson will join just a handful of stars that are contracted to wear the brand.

