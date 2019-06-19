NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, June 19th: Chris Paul-James Harden relationship in ruins, Ricky Rubio interesting the Indiana Pacers and more

The Houston Rockets have a major decision to make this summer

The 2019 off-season is quickly approaching and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The upcoming free agent class is perhaps the best in NBA history, as the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant will all be up for grabs.

Teams such as the Lakers, Thunder, and Rockets are also attempting to make big moves as they look to build a roster that can compete during the 2019/20 season. So, here are all the latest NBA rumours you need to know for June 19th:

Harrison Barnes declines $25M option; becomes a free agent

Harrison Barnes will test his value this summer

A number of players around the league are currently deciding whether to take up player options for the 19-20 season. Among them is Harrison Barnes, and James Ham of NBC Sports California is reporting that the 27-year-old is set to decline his option in favour of testing his value on the open market:

Harrison Barnes had until June 29 to mull over a $25 million player option for next season, and it appears the veteran forward made his decision. NBC Sports California has confirmed that Barnes, 27, informed the Kings of his decision to walk away from the final year of his deal and become an unrestricted free agent.

According to a league source, Sacramento is confident they can keep Barnes in the fold with a new long-term contract, although the former Maverick and Warrior has the ability to sign with any team in the league once free agency begins on June 30. With Barnes opting out, the Kings' salary cap figure just shifted dramatically. Sacramento has just under $42 million in guaranteed contracts for this season, leaving them with close to $67 million in available cash to spend.

Barnes was traded to Sacramento ahead of the February trade deadline. During 28 appearances for the Kings, Barnes averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

