NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, June 5th: Pelicans willing to trade Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell attracting interest and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
90   //    05 Jun 2019, 14:34 IST

Anthony Davis is set to leave the Pelicans this summer
Anthony Davis is set to leave the Pelicans this summer

With the NBA Finals now upon us, the playoffs are the talk of the basketball world - although there is no shortage of other stories emerging across the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, while a host of stars including Kyrie IrvingKawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

With plenty happening around the NBA, here's a look at the biggest news stories and rumors you need to know for June 5th.

DeMar DeRozan has mixed feelings about the Raptors

DaMar DeRozan spent the first nine years of his career in Toronto
DaMar DeRozan spent the first nine years of his career in Toronto

DeMar DeRozan made four All-Star teams during nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, although he was surprisingly traded to San Antonio Spurs ahead of the 18/19 season. Kawhi Leonard headed in the other direction, and the 27-year-old has led the Raptors to a first NBA Finals appearance.

Up until this point, DeRozen has been quiet about his departure from the Raptors, although during an episode of Bleacher Report's "Take It There with Taylor Rooks", DeRozan revealed his mixed feelings regarding Toronto's recent success:

Honestly, I don't think I even said this -- I probably said it to my own inner circle -- but if it wasn't for all the years and groundwork that I did before then, none of them things would've been possible. Yes, I fought, I sacrificed, I pushed the limits to where I had to be the sacrificial lamb.
People gotta understand like, my best friend is Kyle. So I'm rooting for my best friend, you know, to do well, to accomplish something that we tried to do all those years.

DeRozan averaged 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his first season with the San Antonio Spurs.

