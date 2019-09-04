NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, September 4th: Carmelo Anthony wants to change how the NBA views him, Charlotte Hornets sign new point guard and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 60 // 04 Sep 2019, 15:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jayson Tatum in action at the FIBA World Cup

The 2019-20 NBA season will get underway next month, and the campaign is gearing up to be among the most competitive ones in recent memory after the apparent demise of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty.

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers are likely to compete in their respective conferences after adding two All-Stars each, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers also strengthened during a relentless opening few weeks of the offseason.

While teams have now conducted much of their summer business, additional moves could materialize before the new season, with the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons believed to be keen to bring in new talent. So, with plenty going on, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for September 4th.

#1 Team USA defeat Turkey in overtime thriller; Jayson Tatum suffers ankle injury

Jayson Tatum suffered an ankle injury during Team USA's 93-92 win over Turkey

Team USA entered the 2019 FIBA World Cup under a storm of criticism, although few expected Gregg Popovich's side to have any trouble in the group stage. Nevertheless, Team USA struggled throughout its Game 2 clash against Turkey as they failed to match the strength and power of their opposition.

Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell also had games to forget, although the pre-tournament favorites eventually came through in overtime to secure a 93-92 win. The win puts Team USA into Round Two, although Jayson Tatum suffered an ankle injury late on, and ESPN is reporting that he will be re-evaluated on Wednesday:

He will be reevaluated Wednesday in Shanghai before the full extent of the injury can be determined, coach Gregg Popovich said. But Tatum was already feeling better after getting some treatment and left the Oriental Sports Center in shoes and with only a minor limp.

If Jayson Tatum is ruled for the tournament, his absence will be a significant blow for a USA team that has already lost Kyle Kuzma to injury.

1 / 3 NEXT