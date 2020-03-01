NBA News: Sacramento Kings waive forward Anthony Tolliver

The Kings had a full roster before this move.

The Sacramento Kings announced this Saturday that they will be waiving forward Anthony Tolliver before the playoff eligibility deadline of March 1.

Sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: Kings and forward Anthony Tolliver are finalizing a contract buyout that allows Tolliver to pursue opportunities with playoff contenders. March 1 is deadline for players to be released and playoff-eligible. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2020

The Kings acquired the 34-year-old on January 21 as part of a five-player trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. Tolliver had previously played for Sacramento during the 2016-17 season as well. After signing a one-year, $2.6 million deal with Portland during last year's off-season, he played 33 games with the franchise before being moved this January.

He appeared in a total of 9 games for Sacramento this year, and averaged just 1.0 point and 1.2 rebounds per contest, with a 17.6% shooting conversion from the field. Dating back to February 8, the Creighton alum appeared in only one of the team's past eight games.

Since he was released before the playoff deadline, he can sign with any team that wishes to use his services heading into the postseason. Having played for nine teams (San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings) across his 12-year-long NBA career, Tolliver has career averages of 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, while shooting over 41% from the field.